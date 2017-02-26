MANATEE COUNTY – Bradenton police are investigating a crash involving a Manatee County ambulance.

The report says it happened at the 2200 Block of Manatee Avenue East Sunday, February 26th, at 10:30 A.M.

The ambulance entered manatee avenue east from a side street and failed to stop for oncoming traffic, Resulting in a collision.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the ambulance received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The ambulance was not on an emergency call at the time and did not have a patient on board. BPD issued a citation to the ambulance driver for failure to yield right of way.