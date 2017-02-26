SARASOTA COUNTY – The 2017 rowing season kicked off this weekend at Nathan Benderson Park for the Sarasota Invitational Regatta.

Sunday was the last day of the annual rowing competition. A crowd gathered to watch the Masters Athletes, which include rowers ages 27 and up.

Different vendors set up on Regatta Island selling rowing gear and serving up food and drinks for the spectators. Organizers say this year’s Regatta had a record-breaking turnout with more than 1,500 athletes in all.

Rowers come from as close as Sarasota and as far as San Diego for this Invitational. Co–director Libby Beene says now she’s looking forward to the rest of 2017.