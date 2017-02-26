SARASOTA COUNTY – All this weekend, Major League Baseball kicks off its spring training.

The Baltimore Orioles hosted their home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, February 26th, at Ed Smith Stadium. Fans packed the ballpark to cheer on their team.

The organization also worked to promote the Orioles Health and Fitness Challenge. Ladies that showed up for the game would get a ‘Birds of Paradise’ flower from Beneva Flowers.

Vice President of Orioles Sarasota David Rovine is glad to get the season started.