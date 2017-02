MANATEE COUNTY – A dancing competition is making its way to the Suncoast.

Dozens showed up at Evie’s Tavern in Sarasota to help raise funds for dance contestant Trish McConnell. The dance competition will be on March 4th at the Bradenton Woman’s Club. Part of the proceeds goes to the Bradenton Woman’s Club and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Trish McConnell praises everyone for the support. For more information to get tickets for the dance competition, you can visit here.