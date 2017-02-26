SARASOTA – After 42 years as a foster mother to more than 100 kids, Mrs. Jackie Swain is retiring.

There was nothing but an outpouring of love from Mrs. Jackie Swain’s first three foster children at the celebration, and nothing but smiles from the woman dozens know as mom.

Kathy Smith became Mrs. Swain’s first foster child when she was 15 years old. At the time, Jackie was only 25.

“I got started with one young lady and kept going, and I believe it was a calling all my life.”

Now, 42 years and more than 100 kids later, Mrs. Swain is retiring, but only because she promised her husband when she retired from her job, she’d retire from fostering.

Mrs. Swain says love does play a big part in fostering. “It’s all about giving. And if you want to become a foster parent, it’s a give-give situation so don’t look for anything else out of it but the enjoyment of seeing the kids grow.”

Fostering has its challenges and it sure isn’t easy but for Mrs. Swain, it comes naturally. She even calls it as easy as breathing.