SARASOTA COUNTY – Since Donald Trump’s presidential win Obamacare could become fully repealed a promise trump made on the campaign trail last year.

Today, people across the nation are rallying to save Healthcare. Sarasota residents are making their voices heard.

Hundreds showed up at Bayfront Park holding signs reading “Please Support the ACA” and “Healthcare is a Basic Right.”

The protesters could be heard chanting anti–Trump slogans like, “Repeal Trump.” Organizer Doctor Doreen Dupont says repealing the Affordable Care Act will only benefit the wealthy.