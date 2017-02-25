SARASOTA COUNTY – Suncoast residents rallied to protect the Celery Fields in Sarasota County.

Two developments including a restaurant depot and a 16–acre recycling plant could be built next to the popular bird–watching spot if they’re approved by Sarasota County commissioners.

Saturday’s rally is just one of many signs of disapproval from folks in the community over the past few months.

There’s a petition online called ‘Save the Celery Fields‘ that as of this weekend, has more than 46–hundred signatures.