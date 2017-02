SARASOTA COUNTY – Mote Marine Laboratory is known for its marine animals and now they added some new creatures to it sanctuary.

Caimans, alligators and crocodiles were made available to the public as part of the Teeth Beneath exhibit.

The new exhibit is 1,000 square feet and has fresh water to accommodate these animals. It was estimated that five hundred people showed up in the morning to see the scaly reptiles.

Senior Aquarium Biologist Brian Siegel says the alligator population has increased.