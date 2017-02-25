SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County has so much to offer and now locals and visitors can experience Sarasota’s hot spots through Ecko’s day tours. Ecko is introducing daytime ecotours, including excursions in Sarasota Bay, Manatee River and Myakka.

Ecotours makes choosing an adventure in sarasota easy, but picking which adventure to take is the difficult part. Kayaking and biking at Myakka River State Park is just one of the new daytime ventures Ecko is offering.

Myakka park ranger Michelle Keirsey invited us on a bike tour through just a small bit of the park’s 37 thousand acres. She says the ecotours offer many great opportunities.

“So especially if you’re not so adventurous or a little shy about getting involved on your own than doing that and you prefer to have a guide, ecotours is great way to go because you’re going to get a personal guide, and they’re going to be able to provide the equipment.”

Tour guides like Michelle share their knowledge on Florida’s natural flavor, in this case on the back of a bicycle, while connecting visitors with the Suncoast.

All proceeds from the ecotours support the Science and Environment Council, a program striving to increase environmental understanding in places just like the prairies and pine lands of Myakka.

“This is an astonishing resource for everyone.”