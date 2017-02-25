SARASOTA COUNTY – As part of its 50th anniversary, a world record attempt at Doctors Hospital this weekend for the most first-aid kits assembled in one hour.

The goal was 4,000 kits in 60 minutes and they did it breaking the record in just 15 minutes and 21 seconds.

Hundreds gathered forming an assembly line at the hospital for the world record attempt which in turn, will help Sarasota County residents be disaster–ready.

The hospital will donate the assembled kits to a new county program that’s geared towards training everyday citizens and bystanders in case of a disaster or terrorist attack.

Each kit is packed with dozens of items including bandages, medical tape and gauze.

CEO of Doctors Hospital Bob Meade says it wouldn’t have been possible without community support.