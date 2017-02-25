Uncategorized Up For Adoption: Nicky, Taylor & Shadow By SNN Newsroom - February 25, 2017 3 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized Tom Barwin Stays In Sarasota Uncategorized Up For Adoption: Slick, Ashton & Duke Uncategorized Up For Adoption: Val, Shelby & Duncan Uncategorized Proposed 2017 comprehensive plan for Venice cuts back growth plan Uncategorized Up For Adoption: Oreo, Scruffy and Dan SARASOTA – Meet Nicky, Taylor & Shadow on this week’s Up For Adoption. - Advertisement -POPULAR Up For Adoption: Tippy, Alfie & Sam News February 18, 2017 Man, speeding, crashes and flips vehicle into tree News February 18, 2017 Small brush fire in Sarasota Co. News February 18, 2017 35th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival News February 18, 2017 Experience the Suncoast: Historic Spanish Point News February 18, 2017 Stay Connected14,465FansLike5,752FollowersFollow1,040SubscribersSubscribe