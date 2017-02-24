Ed Smith Stadium- Pirates, Orioles and Rays all gearing up for their opening days for spring training this weekend.

And you may notice something different at the ball park.

At each park you’ll notice walk through metal detectors.

Security at MLB games is stronger than ever, and spring training is no exception.

Over a LECOM Park it’s a new name and a new video board.

The Pirates will fire up the big screen Saturday against the Orioles.

Lots of changes, but Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos says one thing that’s staying the same is the family atmosphere.

Pirates take on the Orioles at 1:05 pm at LECOM Park Saturday for a split squad game.

The other half of the Pirates heads to Port Charlotte to take on the Rays Saturday.