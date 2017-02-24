Ed Smith Stadium- Pirates, Orioles and Rays all gearing up for their opening days for spring training this weekend.
And you may notice something different at the ball park.
At each park you’ll notice walk through metal detectors.
Security at MLB games is stronger than ever, and spring training is no exception.
Over a LECOM Park it’s a new name and a new video board.
The Pirates will fire up the big screen Saturday against the Orioles.
Lots of changes, but Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos says one thing that’s staying the same is the family atmosphere.

Pirates take on the Orioles at 1:05 pm at LECOM Park Saturday for a split squad game.
The other half of the Pirates heads to Port Charlotte to take on the Rays Saturday.

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.