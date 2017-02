A second arrest is made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a Lakewood Ranch park.

Manatee Deputies arrested Alan Baily Friday night on murder charges. He’s accused in the late-night shooting death of Alexander Cherp on February 4th in Greenbrook park.

Baily was arrested in Home Depot parking lot in the 2300 block of Cortez road.

A second suspect, Jose Hernandez was arrested on February 18th.