State College of Florida is celebrating their 60th anniversary on the Suncoast.

As part of the commemoration, SCF is holding events on their Bradenton campus tomorrow. Guests with tickets will enjoy dinner, music, and get to interact with students showing off the different programs offered on the campus. SCF Foundation Executive Director Cassandra Holmes says the whole community is then invited to join in on the fun with a public event.

“We are inviting at 8:30 we will be having,” Holmes said. “The entire community can come at 8:30 and enjoy the lovely Gigi cupcakes, and wonderful fireworks display.”

SCF is expecting over 600 people to attend the fireworks display tomorrow night. Holmes says they plan to hold a similar event in Venice later this year.