Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

Deputies were called to Chase Bank at the corner of Fruitville Rd. and Honore Ave. in Sarasota. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses described the suspect as a 5’8″ black male in his

mid-50’s wearing a long–sleeved red jacket, blue jeans, and a dark colored hat. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez says the suspect told witnesses he had a weapon.

“He put forth a note that indicated there was a weapon, Perez said. “But the witnesses never actually saw a weapon what we know right now is after the incident took place, he fled, westbound, on foot on Fruitville Rd., so we’re just asking the public at this time if you know anything about this to contact us.”

At this time, it’s unclear how much money the suspect got away with. Anyone with information can call Sarasota Crimestoppers.