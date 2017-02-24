What services do you use at the Sarasota County library?

Sarasota County officials are asking in a new "voice of the customer" survey that is aimed to help the county understand what the public's priority is when it comes to library services.

Sarasota Public Library manager Mary Brown says they are asking for people’s top three priorities.

“Our library is very focused on reaching out into the community and are responding to what our patrons and what are community really wants out of their library and this is just another way to do that.”

Community members can take the survey starting February 27th to March 5th at all 9 Sarasota county libraries or online: https://www.scgov.net/library/Pages/default.aspx.