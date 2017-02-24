MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Area Transit is doing their part to help people with certain disabilities find their way around town.

“These schedules are readable by software that visually impaired persons use to read text that’s on a website,” says MCAT Planning Manager Ryan Suarez.

The newly formatted bus schedules were created in partnership with the Lighthouse of Manasota to help the visually impaired.

“Time points and the times in which the bus will depart in certain locations throughout the county. Now we have schedules for every single fixed route, fixed bus route on the road, on the website,” says Suarez.

Now it isn’t just larger text for people to see better. It’s a software called “Jaws” that displays the schedule in a way fit for people who have trouble seeing.

“What the software does is it reads the schedule right off the website. It’s like a screen reader, essentially, is what it comes down to,” says Suarez.

MCAT isn’t stopping at the newly formatted bus schedules. They have other plans in the works to help the actual transportation factor.

“Before the end of the year, we have equipment on the buses that will also make audio announcements of bus stops. So, again, that’s just another tool that we use to improve access to folks with disabilities,” says Suarez.

It’s a collaborative effort from the whole team to ensure everyone who rides in Manatee County has a pleasant and safe experience.

“It’s opening up access, it’s improving access to those people who would otherwise maybe choose to do something else or wouldn’t travel at all,” says Suarez.

For more information on the schedules go to www.ridemcat.org/schedules-and-maps/.