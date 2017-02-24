SARASOTA – Who said science can’t be fun? Wilkinson Elementary School is having a blast with science during Technology Time, while giving kids a great education.

It’s Wilkinson Elementary School’s STEAM night. “It’s an opportunity for kids to see how science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math are integrated into our world,” says Susan Nations, Principal at Wilkinson.

She says their Bricks for Kids Lego center, electricity Fab Lab, and Brookside Middle School’s Robotics Club may look like fun, but the kids are hard at work.

“Writing code for Minecraft, some of our kids are learning about electricity through the Fab Lab or Florida House,” says Nations.

Joel Caplan is the Technology Student Association Adviser for Brookside Middle School. He says it’s not easy stuff. “Well they’re not exactly playing with them,” says Caplan. “These students have designed and built the robot, they’ve programmed the robot, and they have competed with it.”

They’re pretty good too. “The group that’s here today is the number one group in the state of Florida,” says Caplan. They have a competition coming up the first week in March. After that they compete in a world competition in Kentucky.

“Basically we start with a box of parts,” says Caplan. They build a robot that can pick up blocks on its own, and respond to a remote control.

Meanwhile, in the Fab Lab things are getting lit. “Miniature lightning storm occurring right there,” says Rocket Burns, a student demonstrating how electricity works in the Fab Lab.

Nations says it’s a night to inspire children to go into a STEAM-related field. “That’s my hope,” says Nations. “That they get to impact the world around them.”

The Brookside Middle School Robotics Club will head to Kentucky from April 19-23 for the world competition. They will be facing 1200 teams from around the world.

Good luck guys!