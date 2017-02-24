CHARLOTTE COUNTY – You may recognize his voice if you don’t already recognize him by the many hats he wears around town.

His main role, for the past 37 years is Director of emergency management in charlotte county

He even designed this building to withstand winds up to 200 miles per hour wind

But that’s not all.. In 2004 during hurrican Charlie he became the man known for saving lives.. By doing his job better than anyone else

Before stepping down.. He made sure to raise the bar for the eoc

In case you didn’t know, he’s an inductee too

He’s bidding the sunshine state goodbye, and moving to Colorado

Because Sallide is going to put on yet another hat

The legacy he leaves behind is a better alert system and above all.. The reductions in casualties during severe weather.