SARASOTA- You may have seen him around town this week, our chief meteorologist Justin Mosely visited a couple of schools on the Suncoast for black history month.

This week Justin made a stop at Alta Vista Elementary where he read to the kiddos a book about segregation in school many years ago.

He also took questions from the students about his job and what hurdles he had to overcome to make it in the TV business where there’s not a lot of black men meteorologist.

Justin also made a stop at Gocio Elementary and got to share his passion for weather and how his first hurricane experience as a child developed into a lifelong career.

Krystel Knowles
