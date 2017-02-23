SARASOTA COUNTY – After years and years of mulling the idea, the Suncoast is finally getting a water taxi service.

“We’re really pleased about getting a 5–0 unanimous decision. In addition, every one of the commissioners spoke really highly of this opportunity for southwest Florida,” says General Manager of Paradise Boat Tours Sherman Baldwin.

Paradise Boat Tours has been on Bradenton Beach for some time now and cannot wait to serve the area even more. Their application is approved, they just need a place to embark from.

“It seems as if their focusing on Centennial Park or as a lot of people know it as, the 10th Street boat basin as the embarkation point,” says Baldwin.

The city will have to modify a lease at the location though so it still may be a few weeks before the maiden voyage.

“The earliest would be the 1st of April to April 15th. Just because leases and modifications, things of that nature. The latest would be July 4th weekend. Which I kind of like that would be a great kick off weekend,” says Baldwin.

Another reason for the 10th Street location is the number of parking spots near it, 900 to be exact.

“In our original application all we said we needed was 25 spots. So, you see, we’re not even going to be gobbling up many for that either but there’s plenty of parking there so it makes sense for us,” says Baldwin.

After years of getting resources in line, paradise boat tours is ready to get started and they, like many on the Suncoast, feel it’s about time.

“We’re blessed with a natural resource our waterways. We have an opportunity to really take some stress off our land–based transportation systems. It would be awfully nice to use it and I think the time is right,” says Baldwin.