Another top ranking for Siesta Beach, it’s been ranked number one by Trip Advisor.

Trip Advisor announced yesterday the winners of its Travelers’ Choice Awards for beaches.

And while Baia Dow Sancho in Brazil was ranked by the travel planning and booking site’s reviewers as the global winner, Sarasota County’s famed destination spot finished number 1 in the US.

Siesta beach ranked 5 in the world, the only U.S. Beach on the global list.

The U.S. Award winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on trip advisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

And Florida beaches dominated the U.S. List with St. Pete at number 3, Clearwater at number 4, and Panama City at number 5.