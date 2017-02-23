SARASOTA – Here’s a scary number: 20 veterans commit suicide each day from post-traumatic stress disorder. That’s according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Doctors and researchers in Sarasota are trying to permanently end PTSD by using sound therapy.

Fourteen years in the military, including one tour in Afghanistan, took its toll on military police officer Trudie Buchanan. “An IED explosion on Christmas Day,” says Buchanan. “I was also a victim of sexual assault in 2003.”

After leaving the army last February, “My last straw with myself was when I knew I was scaring my kids,” says Buchanan. She knew she had PTSD.

“You don’t really think about it, cause you don’t have time,” says Buchanan. “You have a mission, you have places to be and things to do, and often times you’re not encouraged to think about what you need, you’re always focused on what others need.”

She needed help, and found it in Sarasota Psychologist George Lindenfeld and the RESET Therapy Study he’s conducting with Neurotherapist George Rozelle, and Dr. Michael Sutherland.

It utilizes sound at a specific frequency. “When we leave it on for a period of time, amazingly the emotional part of the trauma drops out, rapidly and permanently,” says Lindenfeld.

With one treatment Buchanan went from scaring her kids back to the loving mom they knew and needed. “They’re not feeling that same tension from me so they’re not reacting as negatively to my energy,” she says.

Buchanan says the RESET Therapy Study helps minimize everyday stress and nightmares. “I just slept, I slept like a baby and I don’t normally sleep that well,” she says.

“I’ve had intimacy issues with my husband due to my sexual assault,” says Buchanan. Now, after a few sessions with Dr. Lindenfeld, “It feels like the weight of the world is off my shoulders, it feels like I almost can’t even go back to where I was,” she says.

Right now, the RESET Therapy Study is working with 36 veterans living in South West Florida. The doctors are hoping to get funding to finish the study and treat more veterans.