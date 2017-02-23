SARASOTA COUNTY-
If you’ve scrolled through social media today chances are you’ve seen a red “X” marked on people’s hands.
It’s part of the ‘End it Movement’ to end human trafficking.
Earlier this week Ashton Kutcher spoke to congress about the fight against slavery.
And on the sun coast, Selah freedom is fighting every day.
Director of awareness, Vanessa Morris, says Florida ranks number three in the nation for sex trafficking.
And the Suncoast is the number two region in Florida.
Selah Freedom partners with law enforcement.
Morris says the partnership helps victims run to the police and not from them.
For more information on how to get involved with Selah Freedom’s movement, visit www.selahfreedom.com

