A little over 6 months after 73-year-old Mary Knowlton was shot and killed during a training exercise, Punta Gorda Officer Lee Coel is facing Manslaughter Charges, and Police Chief Tom Lewis is facing charges of misdemeanor culpable negligence.

Police Chief Tom Lewis and Officer Lee Coel are both now facing internal investigations from the City of Punta Gorda, which could affect their future employment.

City Manager Howard Kunik says the city delivered notice of a pre-disciplinary hearing to Officer Lee Coel.

“The purpose of this hearing is to determine his future employment status with the department,” Kunik said. “Officer Coel has the right to appeal any outcome to the city manager.”

Kunik says Police Chief Tom Lewis has been placed on administrative leave with pay, while the city awaits investigative files from the State Attorney’s Office.

“We will launch a full internal affairs investigation into the entire situation once we receive the investigative files,” Kunik says.

Kunik says he does not question that Chief Lewis is committed to excellence in his profession, and has the best interest of the community at heart.

“If you believe otherwise, you just don’t know him,” Kunik said. “Let me repeat that, if you believe otherwise you just don’t know him.”

Punta Gorda Resident C.J. Metcalfe agrees, and says Chief Lewis should keep his job.

“What happened in this incident,” Metcalfe said. “He didn’t pull the trigger, he didn’t do anything, he was just the one sitting at the top of the totem pole when the snowball rolled uphill to him.”

Resident Marty Blaustein is a former New York City Police Lieutenant; he says the chief is responsible for his department’s actions.

“That’s what boggles my mind,” Blaustein said. “Is how a gun that’s capable of firing a bullet, blank or not, was brought into a training situation. That’s really what shocks me the most.”

Captain Jason Ciaschini is acting as Interim Police Chief.

City Manager Kunik says despite the charges, residents will not see a drop in service. He says he spoke personally with department staff.

“They continue and will continue to provide the high level of service in this community that this community expects,” Kunik said.

Officer Coel has bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, Chief Lewis was served a summons.