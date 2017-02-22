The State Attorney’s Office announced today that Punta Gorda Officer Lee Coel, who accidentally shot a woman during the Punta Gorda Citizen Police Academy, has been charged with manslaughter.

Additionally, Police Chief Tom Lewis is charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence for failing to provide a safe environment for 73 year-old Mary Knowlton.

Coel’s charge is classified as a first-degree felony, and he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

Knowlton, a retired Librarian, was randomly chosen to participate in a “shoot or don’t shoot” scenario in August 2016.

The exercise simulates using lethal force in a live role play.

However, Coel’s gun was loaded, and Knowlton was shot during the exercise. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In November, Knowlton’s family and the city of Punta Gorda reached a settlement of more than $2 million/

Coel was taken to Charlotte County Jail, but has since bonded out.

The chief was served a summons.