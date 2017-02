SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner sat down with Sarasota County Democratic Party Vice Chair Kevin Griffith to talk about the party’s annual Kennedy-King Dinner and fundraiser.

Senator Bill Nelson, (D-Florida), is the keynote speaker at Sunday’s event at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

Griffith also talks about the state of the party after the first month of President Trump’s administration and more.