SARASOTA COUNTY- Baseball is a game of numbers, and this number will impress you.
The Orioles have a record breaking economic impact with their Sarasota 365 initiative.
The O’s Sarasota 365 initiative is breaking records with its $89 million dollar annual economic impact.
Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos says O’s games broadcast from southern Pennsylvania to North Carolina.
That’s a big fan base spending money in Sarasota County.
Even former players retire on the Suncoast.
Angelos says more and more current players are buying property in Sarasota.
