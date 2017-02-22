SARASOTA COUNTY – Last year it was “Otters in the Water.” Sticking with the watershed topic, this year’s exhibit has a little bit of chomp to it.

“We really wanted to continue to that theme and we thought, what better way to do it than with alligators and crocodiles,” says Mote Marine Lab Assistant Vice President Evan Barniskis.

The “Teeth Beneath” at Mote Marine Lab opens Saturday and gives patrons a closer look at some misunderstood creatures.

“The main reason, again, is to educate our public to respect and appreciate these animals. You see behind you is a 1000 square foot exhibit. There’s around 7000 gallons of clean, fresh water for the animals. We have three female caimans and one female alligator,” says Mote biologist Brian Sigel.

And, yes, they have names.

“The female alligator is named Rose and the caiman are Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia,” says Sigel.

All four on display are invasive animals and mote is taking advantage of this unique opportunity to teach people about how to treat them.

“We really want this exhibit to help educate people about the conservation needs of our local animals. And understand what happens when animals not local to our habitat come and establish themselves and become invasive animals,” says Barniskis.

The complete immersive experience will give visitors a better look at how crocs and gators actually live and show, that they’re not that scary after all.

“To be aware of them, to stay back, observe them from a safe distance and be awed and inspired by their actual beauty,” says Barniskis.