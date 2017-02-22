MYAKKA – BioScent K9s are training on the Suncoast to act as diabetic alert dogs.

Living with type 1 diabetes is never easy, but trying to manage blood sugar as a child, near impossible. That’s where a lab named Daytona comes in.

“Dogs are looking for a specific scent when, of low blood sugar is what we train on,” says Heather Junqueira, President of BioScent K9. She says they use positive reinforcement to train the dogs to identify the scent.

“For them it’s about getting the treat, but for the person it’s about wow they might alert me before my sensors go off,” says Junqueira. The service dogs are trained to save their handler’s life with the tap of their paw.

“I was sleeping one time, he woke me up and alerted me,” says Kaylah Gunsd, a type 1 diabetic.

With the help of Daytona she keeps her blood sugar in check and her hospital trips to a minimum.

“My numbers have been everywhere lately from high to low, so we thought it would be a good idea to get a diabetic alert dog so we could alert me before it happened,” says Gunsd. “I didn’t have to go to the hospital.”

Just under two years old, Daytona is a seasoned professional. “It was kind of surprising because he wasn’t at that level yet, but he did it and I was very happy with him,” says Gunsd.

Junqueira says the best part is helping keep kids healthy, and their families at ease. “The ultimate goal is for them at night, that their parents might be able to sleep a little bit easier knowing that, that dog is going to alert and wake them up if those sugars drop and for some reason the sensor fails,” she says.

These service dogs are only for children with type 1 diabetes.