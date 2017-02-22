First Step’s Mothers and Infants program helps pregnant women and new mothers battling drug abuse fight their addiction, so babies are born healthy and families can be reunited.

Family Exposure, peer influence, or personal trauma are just some of the many things that can lead to substance abuse. But mothers reaching out to First Step have one thing in common.

“Once they find out their pregnant or they know they are,” Nancy Paige said. “The maternal instincts kick in and gets them to rethink what they’re doing in their life, and if they don’t make some changes what it can ultimately mean to their children.”

Vice President of Clinical Practices at First Step Nancy Paige says through the program they have helped over 400 babies be born drug free.

“They also have been able to demonstrate being not developmentally delayed in a lot of ways that could have happened if they were born positive.”

First Step is still fighting the stigma mother’s face in order to get more people to reach out for help.

That starts with not judging a woman for her past actions.

“We go in with a non-judgmental stance,” Paige said. “We screen them, we want to give them options, it’s up to them.”

First Step works to educate the public through events like the Caring Hearts Luncheon, and with the help of people like honoree Nancy Detert.

“One wrong turn shouldn’t keep you in a hole for life.” Detert said. “If somebody can reach out a hand and you take that hand, it can turn your life around.”

Detert says it’s important to support people seeking help.

“You can’t have a healthy nation without healthy moms first,” Detert said. “And if you have some moms that took a wrong turn, god bless them for finding First Step.”

First Step also has a post-partum program for new mothers.

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can get more information at FSOS.org