In two separate incidents on Saturday people have been found passed out in a vehicle with young children inside in Sarasota County.

On Saturday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people, 36 year old Matthew McCree and 30 year old Christina Mattessino after deputies found them passed out in a car parked in the middle of the road, with a toddler in the backseat.

They were found at River Road and Tamiami Trail in North Oort just after 4:30 A.M. A soda can containing heroin was found on the floor board.

McCree is charged with child neglect, DUI, possession of heroin,he remains in custody today on $44,000 bond. Mattessino also faces a single count of child neglect and possession of narcotics equipment. She is currently being held on $17,000 bond.

And then on Saturday night the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Kathryn Miller of Venice for child neglect after deputies say she fell asleep with an infant in her backseat and later left the child alone while she entered a convenience store.

Miller, is charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics equipment.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office says that these cases put kids in danger.