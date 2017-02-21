SARASOTA – Sarasota is set to increase transportation impact fees.

According to the herald tribune, city leaders are looking to raise the fees charged to new development for transportation projects to fund improvements for roads, sidewalks and bicycling.

Sarasota planners say the new “mobility” fees would more fairly distribute the cost of new development’s impact back on the developers.

But developers and business leaders counter the increased fees could stifle the “billion-dollar boom” of current and planned construction in downtown alone.

City commissioners will consider raising that mobility fee, in the evening session of its meeting starting at 6 p.m. tonight in the commission chambers at City Hall.