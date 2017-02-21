SARASOTA – Red Tide is once again making its presence known on the Suncoast.

In the past week, there has been an uptick in levels of red tide organism, Karenia brevis, reported off Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches.

Mote Marine Laboratory staff scientist Tracy Fanara, told the herald tribune they thought the bloom was gone probably about three weeks ago, but this past weekend it picked right back up.

Nokomis Beach and Captiva Beach received the highest amount of respiratory irritation reports.

Although they had reported low to medium counts last week, Mote thought it may have been emphasized due to wind.