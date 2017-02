Troopers say an 85-year-old man ran over and killed a woman in a condo parking lot Tuesday in Englewood.

It happened shortly after noon Tuesday at Lemon Bay Breeze Condos at 1401 South McCall Road. Troopers say 85 year old Jose Espineira turned around the corner of a building heading north and struck 64-year-old Linda Zoellner. Crash reports show she was taken to Englewood Community Hospital but later died.

No charges have been filed.