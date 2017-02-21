SARASOTA COUNTY-

The Sarasota City Commission of Sarasota voted unanimously to keep the current application process in place for staging events in Sarasota.

Dozens showed up at city hall as several business owners from Sarasota pleaded their case to the city commission to keep events in the city.

One of the proposals was to prohibit any events that took up more than five blocks of space in Sarasota and applicants would have to go elsewhere.

The other proposal allowed applicants to get up to 12 blocks of space but would have required a public hearing 90 days in advance for approval.

The current policy as it stands requires two thirds signatures from nearby residents, businesses, and no public hearing to get events in Sarasota.

Business owner Fernando Vega says events help bolster downtown businesses.