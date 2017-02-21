SARASOTA COUNTY – “To bring the community and academia together. And to show what is not the obvious,” says New College of Florida Associate Spanish Professor Sonia Labrador-Rodriguez.

That’s the mission behind the Cubano–American Community Project that examines the past, present and future of Cubans in west–central Florida. A major component is that Cubans actually…

“Founded Ybor City from pine trees and sand. And I thought that was an important story to tell,” says Labrador-Rodriguez.

And so many more. The project focuses on historical posters tracing Cubans back to the cigar making that was the backbone of Ybor City to lectures about Cuba and U.S. relations. And that’s when people showed up to share.

“Stories of how they left the country, how their parents left the country and I felt that was the real gift to the community,” says Labrador-Rodriguez.

Just to give an example of a student’s takeaway.

“It’s all around you and before you learn you just don’t really, realize. You may not be able to recognize the great diversity around you and appreciate the different things that different cultures and people have contributed to this community around you,” says New College of Florida student Allegra Nolan.

With Florida having the highest number of Cuban–Americans in the country, gaining that sense of community is getting to know and learn about one another. Because everyone has a story.

“Sharing it with the community is, for me, what the university is all about,” says Labrador-Rodriguez.