SARASOTA – A new bill proposes an Online Registry of Animal Abusers.

Individuals convicted of animal abuse would have their names and booking photos published online by the state under a proposal filed in the Florida House.

Each individual’s information would remain on the state site for two years, unless they are convicted of another instance of animal abuse.

According to the herald tribune, the proposal would also require the Florida Department of State to send letters to breeders’ associations urging members not to provide animals to people on the list.

The measure also includes sanctions for pet dealers that sell to individuals on the registry.

The Herald-Tribune asked readers to share their opinions on the measure.

Those who responded to the newspaper all favored the idea.