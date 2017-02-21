MANATEE COUNTY- House Bill 871 that was filed on February 17th, it’s meant to keep animal abusers from owning another pet.

The registry would be for convicted animal abuse offenders, their names and booking photos will be published online by the state.

Each individual’s information would remain on the state site for two years, unless they are convicted of another instance of animal abuse.

The measure also includes sanctions for pet dealers that sell to individuals on the registry.

As if right now, the bill is in its beginning stages back up by Hernando County Republican Blaise Ingoglia and Broward County Democrat Jared Moskowitz.

They need a senator to sponsor the bill for it to continue moving forward, after that, the bill needs to pass three committees before becoming law.

To view the whole bill go to https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2017/0871/ByVersion