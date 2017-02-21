The economic impact numbers are in for Thunder by the Bay for the festival’s first year in Lakewood ranch.

Organizer say a study showed that thunder by the bay created an economic impact of $2.77 million dollars to the area. About 25,000 people attended festivals from January 5th through the 8th. The study also revealed that 92 percent of those surveyed planned to come to the event next year.

Thunder by the Bay moved to the Premiere Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch after being held in downtown Sarasota for several years.