SARASOTA – There’s a new DIY trend hitting the nation, but experts say it comes with a cost.

Do it yourself braces. A damaging, irreversible trend. “There’s 28,000 different suggestions on ways to move your teeth,” says Dr. DeWayne McCamish, President of the American Association of Orthodontists.

McCamish says 13% of Orthodontists see patients who try some of these techniques, including hair pins and fishing lines. “Elastics, rubber bands that are put in various places around the teeth,” says McCamish.

That’s exactly what David Campbell used at eight years old. “I put the rubber band around my two front teeth at night, I’d wake up in the morning the rubber band would be gone,” says Campbell. “Come to find out that do to the shape of my teeth, the rubber bands were sliding up and into my gums, had slit my gums opened, and draw my teeth out.”

All in an effort to bring his teeth together. “The teeth ended up dying so we couldn’t save them,” says Campbell.

Something McCamish sees often. “Eventually you lose those teeth, it’s just a matter of when.”

“At that point I wore a retainer with two teeth on it,” says Campbell. This was followed by teeth implants failing 10 years later. Now he has two veneers and a bridge holding his smile together.

Losing his front teeth was just the start of Campbell’s grief. “It probably cost me, well my parents, about 40 or 50 thousand dollars over the years,” he says.

The typical price you’ll pay for self–treatment. “You might save a few dollars today, but you’re gonna pay for it in the long–run,” says Campbell.