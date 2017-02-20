SARASOTA COUNTY-

We start with a fatal crash on the Suncoast tonight

A car struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3400 block of Clark Road. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating

The fatal traffic crash took place shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes of Clark Road were blocked at Rockefeller Avenue while troopers investigated.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of their family.

SNN crews were at the scene and we’ll have updates as they become available.