SARASOTA – SunCoast Blood Bank continues to offer scholarships to high school seniors, all with the hope to encourage people to donate and save lives.

$200,000 dollars. That’s how much SunCoast Blood Bank has awarded high school seniors since the program started in 2009. “They provide anywhere from 20-25% of the entire community blood supply,” says Jayne Giroux, the Director of Community Development for SunCoast Blood Bank.

She says it’s all about cultivating the next generation of blood donors. “We’re all going to be reliant on them as we age to provide blood products because there is no substitute,” says Giroux.

A little goes a long way. With just one donation, you can save up to three lives.

“Personally I’m a Breast Cancer survivor, so I know what it takes to have blood,” says Sherry Thomas. She says blood transfusions save her life.

“One of the important things is to have platelets donated because your counts do get messed up going through chemo,” says Thomas.

After seeing first-hand how blood donations can save lives, Thomas is working with H&R Block and partnering with SunCoast Blood Bank to help raise money for high school seniors to receive scholarships.

“For every referral that SunCoast Blood Bank gives H&R Block for people who do their taxes, H&R Block is donating $20 to our scholarship program,” says Giroux.

“For me personally, having the opportunity to give back and working for H&R Block and kind of tying it all together, it’s a great opportunity for us today,” says Thomas.

The tax season partnership between SunCoast Blood Bank and H&R Block lasts through April 30th.