SARASOTA COUNTY- A 1982 graduate of Sarasota’s Riverview High School is busy scrubbing up a luffa business in North Carolina. It’s pretty easy to use a luffa in the shower.

“You wet it and it will get kinda soft and squishy, fold it over and use a bar of soap,” says Luffa Ranch Owner Amy Oriente.

But Paul and Amy Oriente know there’s more use for luffas than just a good clean.

They have six football fields worth of luffa land in Murphy, North Carolina.

In just five years they’ve grown a luffa empire selling their home grown scrubbers across the county.

“Actually we’ve gone all the way to the Hawaiian islands up to New York and into Florida,” Paul said.

Paul claims their luffas grown in the Carolina soil make them softer than ones imported from factories overseas.

“We use it actually to scrub the truck,” Paul said.

Believe it or not luffas are a vegetable.

They have seeds inside them when they’re first harvested.

“When they are little you can eat them and they kinda taste like a cross between zucchini and cucumber,” Amy said.

Not a fan of eating luffa for dinner?

Amy says it’s also useful in flower pots.

“Put the old luffa in the bottom of the pot, great drainage and light weight,” she said.

The Oriente’s also use luffas to wash pots and pans.

The sponges last 10 to 12 months even with daily use.

Amy says use them however you please.

“And when you’re all done you just rinse this out real well, you give it a couple of flicks to get the water out and just set up out of water and it dries goes right back to feeling like this,” she said. “Next time you use it, you wet it and there you go you have a nice, soft scrub.”

The Oriente’s also use their luffa business to give back.

They are sponsoring a fellow Riverview grad in the MS walk Saturday at Lakewood Ranch. Here’s a link if you want to support their team. https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation