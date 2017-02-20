SARASOTA COUNTY-

With Major League Baseball spring training in session one team is providing an experience of a life time for persons with special needs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up with the Miracle League of Manasota Field at Longwood Park.

Current and former players provided a baseball clinic to special needs which included hitting, pitching, fielding, and more.

The fantasy camp is sponsored by Pirates Charities that partner with the baseball fantasy camp for kids.

A non-profit organization providing kids with special needs the opportunity to learn fundamentals of baseball from professional players and coaches.

Executive Director for Pirates Charities Patty Paytas says the reaction from the special needs kids for this event says it all.

Here is the link with more information www.pirates.com