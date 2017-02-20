MANATEE- For the 4th annual Manatee Pride Festival, Darwin Brewing Co. is making a Guava lager that will debut at the festival.

It’s a crisp light beverage perfect for the Florida weather.

The brew will be available at other local bars and at the festival for a limited time.

co-owner Matt Cornelius is very excited for the partnership because he supports his community.

The fundraiser will benefit the non-profit Prism Youth Initiative which helps the LGBT youth in Manatee County since 2010.

Valerie Fisher, Manatee Pride Chair, says she’s grateful to see the continuous and growing support of the community.

This year, the number of attendees is expected to exceed five thousand, braking previous numbers.

Manatee Pride Festival is a free event and will be at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion area on Saturday March 18th from noon till 6p.m.

Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.