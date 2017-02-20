MANATEE- For the 4th annual Manatee Pride Festival, Darwin Brewing Co. is making a Guava lager that will debut at the festival.

It’s a crisp light beverage perfect for the Florida weather.

The brew will be available at other local bars and at the festival for a limited time.

co-owner Matt Cornelius is very excited for the partnership because he supports his community.

The fundraiser will benefit the non-profit Prism Youth Initiative which helps the LGBT youth in Manatee County since 2010.

Valerie Fisher, Manatee Pride Chair, says she’s grateful to see the continuous and growing support of the community.

This year, the number of attendees is expected to exceed five thousand, braking previous numbers.

Manatee Pride Festival is a free event and will be at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion area on Saturday March 18th from noon till 6p.m.