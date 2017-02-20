Florida Power and Light celebrated the commissioning of one million solar panels at energy centers in Manatee, Citrus, and Babcock Ranch.

FPL spent the day with kids from around Southwest Florida competing with solar powered cars and solar cookers, and while students were focused on small projects, FPL is working with panels on a much larger scale.

Despite 762 acres of solar panels in the background, 4th grader Shivom Panday was fascinated with smaller panels powering his racecar.

“I liked doing the calculations to find out how long it was,” Panday said. “How wide it was and where the middle was, also using the gears.”

President and CEO of Florida Power and Light Company Eric Silagy shares the same enthusiasm for solar energy as Shivom, and has plans to build many more in Southwest Florida.

“This year we’re going to build four more of these,” Silagy said. “And I announced today that we’re going to double down and build four more of those, so a total of 8 sites in about the next

18 months that’s about 2.5 to 3 million more panels being installed here in Florida.”

The energy created at the solar energy centers, like the one in Manatee County goes directly into the power grid.

“It’s now 75 MW in operation, we commissioned 3 of these today, 225MW, each one of these sites will power about 15,000 homes so about 45,000 homes on the three sites total.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam says clean energy is a wise investment.

“Florida is a state that derives much of our appeal and much of our economic value from the sun the water the land, and so to harness our energy from that is just logical.”

Solar energy is not only cleaner it’s more affordable too.

“These solar panels are a lot like a flat screen TV, 15 years ago they were pretty expensive today they are a lot better, a lot higher quality, and they’re a fraction of the cost they were 15 years ago.”

Putnam says the technology will keep advancing because of 4th graders like Audrey Taylor.

“I like building and I like math, so putting those two things together, I was a genius.”

According to FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy, FPL is currently in compliance with EPA regulations they are expected to meet in 2030.