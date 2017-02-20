SARASOTA COUNTY-

A Sarasota man shoots himself and his wife while cleaning his handgun.

The shooting took place this afternoon in Sarasota

at an apartment complex on signal point circle.

Several cruisers and the fire department had a section blocked off where the shooting took place.

According to the Sarasota Police Department it was an accidental shooting between a husband and wife while cleaning a gun and it went off.

The bullet hit the husband in the hand and then struck his wife in the leg.

The Sarasota Police Department is still investigating it as accident.