SARASOTA COUNTY – “You are the captain of a very, large, complicated ship that constantly wants to go in every direction,” says New College of Florida History Professor Brendan Goff.

Otherwise known as the Office of the President of the United States. And the one day a year, set aside for current and former commanders in chief is pretty much known for.

“Radio spots and TV commercials. You know, because of President’s Day there’s a sale going on at the local car dealership,” says Goff.

What was first brought to fruition in honor of the 100th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday turned later, also, in to a celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. On a state level, celebrations varied.

“I would be really surprised if there was a southern state pushing for celebration of Lincoln’s birthday in the wake of the Civil War,” says Goff.

What’s even more interesting is President’s Day is never acknowledged on their actual birthdays. It’s always the third Monday of February and with Lincoln’s birthday on the 12th and Washington’s on the 22nd it’s statically impossible.

“I think and again I think this is the function of national holidays is to kind of bring together, a very complex, contradictory, set of histories, under one roof. And just say, you know, President’s Day,” says Goff.

Whether you like or dislike any of the 45 president’s, a thank you goes a long way.