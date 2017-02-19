CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A 60-year-old woman is critically injured in a two vehicle accident.

According to a report from the Florida highway patrol, it happened Saturday, February 18th, just after 7 P.M. at State Road 31 and County Road 74 in Charlotte County.

A Mini Cooper A, driven by 60-year-old Lissette Maradiaga was stopped at the intersection. Maradiaga attempted to cross State Road 31 but drove into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 32-year-old Hussein Al-Khazraji. The collision caused Maradiaga’s car to overturn into a ditch. Al-Khazraji also drove into a ditch.

Maradiaga was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Al-Khazraji was not injured. Charges are pending at this time.